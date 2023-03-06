Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio News Exercise Joint Viking 23 & Hospital Completed in Türkiye

    ITALY

    03.08.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    United States Marines, Sailors, Soldiers and Airmen constructed and organized a 100-bed emergency hospital in less than one week, as part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s continuous commitment to assist survivors of the catastrophic earthquakes in Türkiye. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 08:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72938
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109502970.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre news
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    C6F
    Türkiye
    Joint-Viking

