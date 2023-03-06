Radio News Exercise Joint Viking 23 & Hospital Completed in Türkiye

United States Marines, Sailors, Soldiers and Airmen constructed and organized a 100-bed emergency hospital in less than one week, as part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s continuous commitment to assist survivors of the catastrophic earthquakes in Türkiye. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)