    TBI Family - Ep. 204

    TBI Family - Ep. 204

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Defense Health Agency

    In 2016, TBICoE started “The TBI Family,” a podcast focused on TBI caregivers and their loved ones. Each episode gives caregivers information on TBI research, easy-to-use tools to aid in recovery, and available Department of Defense programs for those living with TBI and their families. The TBI Family podcast also offers training and techniques to help caregivers manage their self-care. For more information, visit Health.mil/TBICoE.

