In 2016, TBICoE started “The TBI Family,” a podcast focused on TBI caregivers and their loved ones. Each episode gives caregivers information on TBI research, easy-to-use tools to aid in recovery, and available Department of Defense programs for those living with TBI and their families. The TBI Family podcast also offers training and techniques to help caregivers manage their self-care. For more information, visit Health.mil/TBICoE.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 13:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72926
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109501359.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:36
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TBI Family - Ep. 203, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT