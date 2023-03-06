230307-N-CR158-1002 - A radio spot informing listeners of the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation track meet on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Navy Spot by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 11:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72917
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109501143.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MWR Track Meet, by PO3 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
