Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230309-NEWS

    230309-NEWS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    03.09.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Eckelbecker 

    AFN Souda Bay

    Cmdr James Kotora, NSA Souda Bay executive officer, visited AFN for a monthly radio segment where he discussed the importance of security personnel on base and tips about enjoying the local community off base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 05:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72903
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109500489.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230309-NEWS, by PO1 Michael Eckelbecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    AFN
    AFN Souda Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT