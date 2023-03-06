Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN 80th Celebration

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.09.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Kerska 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Alex Kerska, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, speaks on 80th year celebration of AFN and how listeners onboard NSF Diego Garcia can share their overseas radio experiences online. (U.S. Navy radio spot by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska/Released)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 04:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72889
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109500404.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    NSFDiegoGarcia
    RadioSpot
    AFN80th
    AFNCelebration
    ArmedForcesNetwork

