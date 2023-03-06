Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Alex Kerska, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, speaks on 80th year celebration of AFN and how listeners onboard NSF Diego Garcia can share their overseas radio experiences online. (U.S. Navy radio spot by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 04:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72889
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109500404.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN 80th Celebration, by PO3 Alex Kerska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT