Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Drop Episode 10 - Aeromedical Evacuation

    The Drop Episode 10 - Aeromedical Evacuation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    The Air National Guard Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron is a unique and significant part of our nation’s medical mobility resource. Its mission is to provide time-sensitive, mission-critical en-route care to patients to and between medical treatment facilities.

    The Air National Guard (ANG) has nine AE squadrons, and the Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) has 18 AE squadrons. Combined with ground medical units, the Air National Guard and Reserve account for 70 percent of AE forces supporting the AE system.

    Today, four airmen assigned to our 167th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron are with us on the pod, two of the newest member and two veteran medical professionals.

    Airman First Class Christian Hughes, a flight medic, Captain Jordan Gardo, a flight nurse, Senior Master Sgt. Jordan Killebrew, a Aeromedical evacuation technician, and Major Kyla Groves, a flight nurse.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 14:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72880
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109499024.mp3
    Length: 00:23:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Drop Episode 10 - Aeromedical Evacuation, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WVNG
    WVANG
    130th AW
    The Drop
    Ep. 10
    The Drop Ep. 10

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT