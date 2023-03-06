The Drop Episode 10 - Aeromedical Evacuation

The Air National Guard Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron is a unique and significant part of our nation’s medical mobility resource. Its mission is to provide time-sensitive, mission-critical en-route care to patients to and between medical treatment facilities.



The Air National Guard (ANG) has nine AE squadrons, and the Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) has 18 AE squadrons. Combined with ground medical units, the Air National Guard and Reserve account for 70 percent of AE forces supporting the AE system.



Today, four airmen assigned to our 167th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron are with us on the pod, two of the newest member and two veteran medical professionals.



Airman First Class Christian Hughes, a flight medic, Captain Jordan Gardo, a flight nurse, Senior Master Sgt. Jordan Killebrew, a Aeromedical evacuation technician, and Major Kyla Groves, a flight nurse.