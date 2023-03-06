Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VetJobs - Soldier For Life Podcast S12:E5 - 7 March 2023

    VetJobs - Soldier For Life Podcast S12:E5 - 7 March 2023

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Finding the right job after leaving the military can be tricky business. But fortunately, there are many organizations out there that can help. And this week's #SoldierForLifePodcast features one such place!

    Listen as LTC Ismael Ortizrivera talks with Ms. Stacy Bayton, the Senior Executive Vice President of VetJobs, about the individualized employment services (including no-cost one-on-one job placement support, career exploration, and employment training) that VetJobs provides for transitioning service members and veterans.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 15:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:24:47
    Location: US
    Veteran Employment
    Soldier For Life
    VetJobs

