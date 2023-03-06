VetJobs - Soldier For Life Podcast S12:E5 - 7 March 2023

Finding the right job after leaving the military can be tricky business. But fortunately, there are many organizations out there that can help. And this week's #SoldierForLifePodcast features one such place!



Listen as LTC Ismael Ortizrivera talks with Ms. Stacy Bayton, the Senior Executive Vice President of VetJobs, about the individualized employment services (including no-cost one-on-one job placement support, career exploration, and employment training) that VetJobs provides for transitioning service members and veterans.