Finding the right job after leaving the military can be tricky business. But fortunately, there are many organizations out there that can help. And this week's #SoldierForLifePodcast features one such place!
Listen as LTC Ismael Ortizrivera talks with Ms. Stacy Bayton, the Senior Executive Vice President of VetJobs, about the individualized employment services (including no-cost one-on-one job placement support, career exploration, and employment training) that VetJobs provides for transitioning service members and veterans.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 15:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72858
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109496471.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:47
|Location:
|US
This work, VetJobs - Soldier For Life Podcast S12:E5 - 7 March 2023, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
