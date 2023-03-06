Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lima Charlie - Ep. 2 Holistic Health & Fitness

    Lima Charlie - Ep. 2 Holistic Health & Fitness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Ramon Baty 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    The second episode of the Indiana National Guard official podcast. We talked with Sgt. 1st Class Jason Knies, Staff Sgt. Adam Gallick and Crystal Wray to discuss diet and nutrition, the ACFT, fitness programing and what the H2F team offers their Indiana Guardsmen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 15:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72857
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109496448.mp3
    Length: 00:46:23
    Year 2023
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Charlie - Ep. 2 Holistic Health & Fitness, by SFC Ramon Baty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    Indiana National Guard
    Fitness
    H2F
    Lima Charlie

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT