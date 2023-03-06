Lima Charlie - Ep. 2 Holistic Health & Fitness

The second episode of the Indiana National Guard official podcast. We talked with Sgt. 1st Class Jason Knies, Staff Sgt. Adam Gallick and Crystal Wray to discuss diet and nutrition, the ACFT, fitness programing and what the H2F team offers their Indiana Guardsmen.