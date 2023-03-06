The second episode of the Indiana National Guard official podcast. We talked with Sgt. 1st Class Jason Knies, Staff Sgt. Adam Gallick and Crystal Wray to discuss diet and nutrition, the ACFT, fitness programing and what the H2F team offers their Indiana Guardsmen.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 15:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72857
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109496448.mp3
|Length:
|00:46:23
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lima Charlie - Ep. 2 Holistic Health & Fitness, by SFC Ramon Baty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT