In this case, the CAAF explores the use of an accused’s testimony from a prior trial under Military Rule of Evidence (M.R.E.) 801(d)(2) as an admission by a party opponent.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 14:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72854
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109496408.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:30
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 9: U.S. v. Pyron, xx M.J. xxx (C.A.A.F. 2023), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
