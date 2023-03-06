AFN Wiesbaden Radio News March 8, 2023

U.S. Army Spc. Sidhnie Amos, intelligence analyst, 24th Military Intelligence Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, and U.S. Army Spc. Kiarra Perry, intelligence analyst, 24th Military Intelligence Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, speak about a mural they painted March 2, 2023, in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio product was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, March 7, 2023. (U.S. Army Audio by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)