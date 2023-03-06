U.S. Army Spc. Sidhnie Amos, intelligence analyst, 24th Military Intelligence Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, and U.S. Army Spc. Kiarra Perry, intelligence analyst, 24th Military Intelligence Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, speak about a mural they painted March 2, 2023, in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio product was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, March 7, 2023. (U.S. Army Audio by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 02:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72850
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109495774.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Artist
|Spc. Theodosius Santalov
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Wiesbaden Radio News March 8, 2023, by SPC Theodosius Santalov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT