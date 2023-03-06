Brazil turned over command of a multinational naval task force to the republic of Korea during a one-hour ceremony at U.S. navy support activity Bahrain, Feb. 16.
|02.21.2023
|03.07.2023 07:54
|Newscasts
|72844
|2303/DOD_109495503.mp3
|00:02:00
|2023
|Commercial
|ES
This work, AFN Rota Newscast Republic of Korea Assumes Command of Anti-Piracy Task Force, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
