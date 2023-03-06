Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Rota Newscast U.S. DOD delivers field hospital to Turkey

    SPAIN

    02.27.2023

    Audio by Seaman Johnny Garcia 

    AFN Rota

    United states marines, sailors, soldiers and airmen worked around the clock to deliver an emergency field hospital from the continental united states to Incirlik air base in turkey as part of the united states’ continuous commitment to assist survivors of the catastrophic earthquake, Feb. 22, 2023.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 07:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: ES
    Turkey
    Incirlik
    U.S. AID
    Humanitarian
    Earthquake

