Eagle Rota Newscast U.S. DOD delivers field hospital to Turkey

United states marines, sailors, soldiers and airmen worked around the clock to deliver an emergency field hospital from the continental united states to Incirlik air base in turkey as part of the united states’ continuous commitment to assist survivors of the catastrophic earthquake, Feb. 22, 2023.