TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Newscast - U.S. Department of Defense completes ‘Turn-key’ Hospital

U.S. military personnel assigned to Task Force 61/2 and 39th Air Base Wing were tasked with building a field hospital for the citizens who were affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes. Upon completion of their efforts on March 2, 2023, leaders from Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), and 39th Air Base Wing conducted a final walk-through before the Turkish Ministry of Health began operations at the field hospital. (Defense Media Agency Newscast by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
