Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Newscast - U.S. Department of Defense completes ‘Turn-key’ Hospital

    TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Newscast - U.S. Department of Defense completes ‘Turn-key’ Hospital

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    03.07.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez 

    AFN Incirlik

    U.S. military personnel assigned to Task Force 61/2 and 39th Air Base Wing were tasked with building a field hospital for the citizens who were affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes. Upon completion of their efforts on March 2, 2023, leaders from Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), and 39th Air Base Wing conducted a final walk-through before the Turkish Ministry of Health began operations at the field hospital. (Defense Media Agency Newscast by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 07:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72839
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109495376.mp3
    Length: 00:02:03
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: 1, TR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Newscast - U.S. Department of Defense completes ‘Turn-key’ Hospital, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    39th ABW
    TURKIYEHADR
    10th TBC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT