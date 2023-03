USAFE-AFAFRICA Commander at AACS 2023

THE AFRICAN AIR CHIEFS SYMPOSIUM 2023 WAS HELD FEBRUARY 27TH THROUGH MARCH 3RD, IN DAKAR, SENEGAL. THE AFRICAN AIR CHIEFS SYMPOSIUM IS A MULTINATIONAL SECURITY COOPERATION INITIATVIE THAT FEATURES A DIVERSE RANGE OF WORKSHOPS AS WELL AS CULTURAL ACTIVITIES. IT IS INTENDED TO FOSTER MORE EFFECTIVE MILITARY RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN PARTICIPATING NATIONS. THIS YEAR, 38 COUNTRIES ATTENDED. GENERAL JAMES B. HECKER, US AIR FORCES IN EUROPE AND AIR FORCES AFRICA COMMANDER, EXPLAINS THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE U-S AIR FORCE’S PRESENCE AT THIS YEAR’S SYMPOSIUM.