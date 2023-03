Senegalese Air Force Chief of Staff at AACS 2023

THE SENEGALESE AIR FORCE, ALONG WITH THE ASSOCIATION OF THE AFRICAN AIR FORCES SPONSORED BY U-S AIR FORCES AFRICA, HELD THE 12TH ANNUAL AFRICAN AIR CHIEFS SYMPOSIUM FEBRUARY 28TH THROUGH MARCH 3RD, 2023, IN DAKAR, SENEGAL. THIS YEAR’S SYMPOSIUM WAS CO-HOSTED BY BRIGADIER GENERAL PAPA SOULEYMANE SARR, CHIEF OF STAFF OF THE SENEGALESE AIR FORCE. GENERAL SARR SPOKE ABOUT WHAT IT WAS LIKE TO WATCH PARTNERSHIPS DEVELOP DURING THIS YEAR’S SYMPOSIUM.