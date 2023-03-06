Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presentation of Vietnam War-era Army uniform of Al Blencoe for Fort McCoy History Center

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Audio by Christopher Hanson 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is audio of a presentation March 6, 2023, for a Vietnam War-era uniform from the family of former Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Dispatch Chief Alan Blencoe to the Fort McCoy History Center. Blencoe passed away Sept. 14, 2021, and his wife, Kathy, wanted to ensure his uniform went where it would be appreciated. The uniform will be on display in the History Center starting the 2023 visitor season. Blencoe served at Fort McCoy as the supervisory public safety dispatcher from 2011 to 2019, and he served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from February 1970 to December 1971. (U.S. Army Audio by Christopher Hanson, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:03:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presentation of Vietnam War-era Army uniform of Al Blencoe for Fort McCoy History Center, by Christopher Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy History Center
    Al Blencoe
    Vietnam War uniform

