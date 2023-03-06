Presentation of Vietnam War-era Army uniform of Al Blencoe for Fort McCoy History Center

This is audio of a presentation March 6, 2023, for a Vietnam War-era uniform from the family of former Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Dispatch Chief Alan Blencoe to the Fort McCoy History Center. Blencoe passed away Sept. 14, 2021, and his wife, Kathy, wanted to ensure his uniform went where it would be appreciated. The uniform will be on display in the History Center starting the 2023 visitor season. Blencoe served at Fort McCoy as the supervisory public safety dispatcher from 2011 to 2019, and he served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from February 1970 to December 1971. (U.S. Army Audio by Christopher Hanson, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)