    The Quill & Sword - Ep. 3: USSPACECOM Legal Conference Part 1

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    CLAMO speaks with Professors Jack Beard and Michelle Hanlon about the current state of space law and resources judge advocates need to know about.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 13:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:17:05
    Location: US
    TAGS

    JAG
    Army
    lawyer
    military law
    space law
    National Security Law

