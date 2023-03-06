Tailwinds Episode 7 Drs Adam Lowther and Mahbube Siddiki

In our 7th episode of Tailwinds, we visit with Drs Adam Lowther and Mahbube Siddiki about the subject of drones in Putin’s war in Ukraine—technology used by both sides over the history of the conflict—and implications for future combat operations and strategic deterrence capabilities. The conversation is a follow-up to their Winter 2022 Air & Space Operations Review article, “Combat Drones in Ukraine.”
