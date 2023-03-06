Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tailwinds Episode 7 Drs Adam Lowther and Mahbube Siddiki

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Audio by Laura Thurston Goodroe 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    In our 7th episode of Tailwinds, we visit with Drs Adam Lowther and Mahbube Siddiki about the subject of drones in Putin’s war in Ukraine—technology used by both sides over the history of the conflict—and implications for future combat operations and strategic deterrence capabilities. The conversation is a follow-up to their Winter 2022 Air & Space Operations Review article, “Combat Drones in Ukraine.”

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 13:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72825
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109493863.mp3
    Length: 00:23:45
    This work, Tailwinds Episode 7 Drs Adam Lowther and Mahbube Siddiki, by Laura Thurston Goodroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #drones #Ukraine #Russia #Air Force

