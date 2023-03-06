Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio News RN230306

    Radio News RN230306

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.06.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    AFN Naples

    NAPLES, Italy (March 6, 2023) Radio news covering the American Red Cross's 80th annual celebration month and Exercise Cutlass Express 2023 opening ceremony in Djibouti, Djibouti. Includes interview from Capt. James Stewart, NSA Naples commanding officer. and Dr. Mitzy DeAguilera, NSA Naples American Red Cross lead.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 13:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72820
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109493506.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio News RN230306, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CE23
    AFN Naples. American Red Cross

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT