A news update outlining the update to the Department of the Air Force's COVID vaccine exemption guidance as well as Landstuhl Regional Medical Center's closing of their COVID screening clinic.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 09:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72817
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109493178.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - COVID-19 Guidance Update, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT