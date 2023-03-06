KMC Update - Air Force Assistance Fund & Army Emergency Fund Campaigns

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72816" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The 86th Airlift Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones spoke about the new Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign. Tammy Mukenfoos Chief Public Affairs officer with the US Army Garrison Rhineland-Pfalz also speaks about the on going Army Emergency Relief Fund campaign. SGT Kevin Henderson reports