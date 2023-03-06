Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Air Force Assistance Fund & Army Emergency Fund Campaigns

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.06.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The 86th Airlift Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones spoke about the new Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign. Tammy Mukenfoos Chief Public Affairs officer with the US Army Garrison Rhineland-Pfalz also speaks about the on going Army Emergency Relief Fund campaign. SGT Kevin Henderson reports

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 09:34
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Air Force Assistance Fund & Army Emergency Fund Campaigns, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airforce
    86th Airlift Wing
    Army
    KMC
    USAGRP

