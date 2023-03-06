KMC Update - Air Force Assistance Fund & Army Emergency Fund Campaigns

The 86th Airlift Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones spoke about the new Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign. Tammy Mukenfoos Chief Public Affairs officer with the US Army Garrison Rhineland-Pfalz also speaks about the on going Army Emergency Relief Fund campaign. SGT Kevin Henderson reports
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 09:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72816
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109493119.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
