AFN Incirlik Radio News: Servicemember Group Life Insurance Coverage Increase

American Forces Network Incirlik broadcasted the Air Force’s Servicemember Group Life Insurance’s maximum coverage increase, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Mar. 3, 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, all servicemembers eligible for Servicemembers' Group Life Insurance (SGLI) coverage will have their coverage increased to $500,000, even if the coverage was previously declined or reduced. This increase is occurring with the enactment of Public Law 117-209, "Supporting Families of the Fallen Act", on Oct. 17, 2022. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
Incirlik Air Base
39th Air Base Wing
