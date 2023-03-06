AFN Incirlik Radio News: Servicemember Group Life Insurance Coverage Increase

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72815" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network Incirlik broadcasted the Air Force’s Servicemember Group Life Insurance’s maximum coverage increase, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Mar. 3, 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, all servicemembers eligible for Servicemembers' Group Life Insurance (SGLI) coverage will have their coverage increased to $500,000, even if the coverage was previously declined or reduced. This increase is occurring with the enactment of Public Law 117-209, "Supporting Families of the Fallen Act", on Oct. 17, 2022. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)