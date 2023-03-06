Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Radio News: Servicemember Group Life Insurance Coverage Increase

    03.03.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik broadcasted the Air Force’s Servicemember Group Life Insurance’s maximum coverage increase, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Mar. 3, 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, all servicemembers eligible for Servicemembers' Group Life Insurance (SGLI) coverage will have their coverage increased to $500,000, even if the coverage was previously declined or reduced. This increase is occurring with the enactment of Public Law 117-209, "Supporting Families of the Fallen Act", on Oct. 17, 2022. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

