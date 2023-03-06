A radio commercial publicizing Armed Forces Networks streaming app, AFN NOW.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 09:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72808
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109492878.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN NOW radio spot, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT