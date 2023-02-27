Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leader development highlights day 3 of African Alumni Symposium

    Leader development highlights day 3 of African Alumni Symposium

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Panelists discuss military leader development during third day of the African Alumni Symposium Feb. 28, 2023, at the Army Heritage Education Center, Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Dr. Edward Kaplan, professor of National Security Studies at the Army War College, Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Gregory, AWC senior enlisted advisor, and Malawi army Brig. Gen. Dan Kuwali, commandant of the Malawi Defence Force National Defense College, were the panelists.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.05.2023 17:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72799
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109492275.mp3
    Length: 01:38:18
    Year 2023
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader development highlights day 3 of African Alumni Symposium, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    African Alumni Symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT