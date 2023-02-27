Panelists discuss military leader development during third day of the African Alumni Symposium Feb. 28, 2023, at the Army Heritage Education Center, Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Dr. Edward Kaplan, professor of National Security Studies at the Army War College, Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Gregory, AWC senior enlisted advisor, and Malawi army Brig. Gen. Dan Kuwali, commandant of the Malawi Defence Force National Defense College, were the panelists.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2023 17:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72799
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109492275.mp3
|Length:
|01:38:18
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|US
This work, Leader development highlights day 3 of African Alumni Symposium, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
