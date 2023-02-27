The 1796 Podcast - March 2023

March's episode of The 1796 Podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.



We are honored to have with us Mr. Randy Boyd. He is the president of the University of Tennessee System which includes every campus in the system across the state. We talk with President Boyd about education and how that relates to those in the national guard.



We also sit down with state representative Jerome Moon. He represents state district 8 which includes the airmen and soldiers at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. He also sponsored the STRONG act and we talk about that and other topics.



And, as always, we have our Bottom Line Up Front (or, BLUF) news segment.



You don't want to miss Episode 12 of The 1796 Podcast. After you listen, please like, subscribe, give us a great rating, and most importantly... share with a friend. Thanks for listening.