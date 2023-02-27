Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 1796 Podcast - March 2023

    The 1796 Podcast - March 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TN, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2023

    Audio by Lt. Col. Marlin Malone 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    March's episode of The 1796 Podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

    We are honored to have with us Mr. Randy Boyd. He is the president of the University of Tennessee System which includes every campus in the system across the state. We talk with President Boyd about education and how that relates to those in the national guard.

    We also sit down with state representative Jerome Moon. He represents state district 8 which includes the airmen and soldiers at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. He also sponsored the STRONG act and we talk about that and other topics.

    And, as always, we have our Bottom Line Up Front (or, BLUF) news segment.

    You don't want to miss Episode 12 of The 1796 Podcast. After you listen, please like, subscribe, give us a great rating, and most importantly... share with a friend. Thanks for listening.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2023
    Date Posted: 03.05.2023 16:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72798
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109491966.mp3
    Length: 00:30:38
    Location: TN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 1796 Podcast - March 2023, by Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Knoxville
    Tennessee
    Tennessee National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Vol

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT