NSA Bahrain CO Show with Captain William Lane, and guest, MA1 Thipphrachack, Active Duty Fund Drive Coordinator with Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society. This month's discussion included upcoming MWR events, recent safety issues on base, and an interview with MA1 Thipphrachack. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 02:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72794
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109489993.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:51
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Bahrain CO Show 02 MAR 2023, by PO3 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT