    AFN Bahrain CO Show 02 MAR 2023

    BAHRAIN

    03.02.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    NSA Bahrain CO Show with Captain William Lane, and guest, MA1 Thipphrachack, Active Duty Fund Drive Coordinator with Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society. This month's discussion included upcoming MWR events, recent safety issues on base, and an interview with MA1 Thipphrachack. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 02:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72794
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109489993.mp3
    Length: 00:17:51
    Year 2023
    Genre Interview
    Location: BH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bahrain CO Show 02 MAR 2023, by PO3 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Bahrain
    NSA Bahrain
    NMCRS
    CO Show

