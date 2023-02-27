Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Alumni Symposium DASD Blyden Remarks

    African Alumni Symposium DASD Blyden Remarks

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Africa Affairs Chidi Blyden presents key not remarks during the opening plenary session of the African Alumni Symposium Feb. 27, 2023. Blyden's remarks centered on the U.S. DoD strategy in Africa.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.05.2023 16:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72791
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109489475.mp3
    Length: 00:57:14
    Year 2023
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    African Alumni Symposium

