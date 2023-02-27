Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Africa Affairs Chidi Blyden presents key not remarks during the opening plenary session of the African Alumni Symposium Feb. 27, 2023. Blyden's remarks centered on the U.S. DoD strategy in Africa.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2023 16:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72791
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109489475.mp3
|Length:
|00:57:14
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, African Alumni Symposium DASD Blyden Remarks, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
