    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 143 - Year of the NCO

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 143 - Year of the NCO

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    In this episode of Fort Riley The Podcast we honor the Year of the NCO and get some perspective on the role of the non-commissioned officer from the U.S. Army Garrison Command Sgt. Major Jason R. Poulin.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 13:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:13:16
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 143 - Year of the NCO, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #YoNCO

