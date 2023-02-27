Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 143 - Year of the NCO

In this episode of Fort Riley The Podcast we honor the Year of the NCO and get some perspective on the role of the non-commissioned officer from the U.S. Army Garrison Command Sgt. Major Jason R. Poulin.