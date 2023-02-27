Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update – Resiliency and Ramstein Club E

    KMC Update – Resiliency and Ramstein Club E

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    02.13.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Long holiday weekends are great opportunities to relax and reset. The Air Force’s Spectrum of Resilience model provides resources for military personnel to grow their resilience. One way the Kaiserslautern Military Community can interact with the community is at the Ramstein Enlisted Club. They have many reoccurring events throughout the month. (DMA Radio Newscast by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 07:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72772
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109487539.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Newscast
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update – Resiliency and Ramstein Club E, by SrA Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resilience
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    Ramstein Enlisted Club
    86FSS
    Spectrum of Resilience Model
    AFN Newscast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT