KMC Update – Resiliency and Ramstein Club E

Long holiday weekends are great opportunities to relax and reset. The Air Force’s Spectrum of Resilience model provides resources for military personnel to grow their resilience. One way the Kaiserslautern Military Community can interact with the community is at the Ramstein Enlisted Club. They have many reoccurring events throughout the month. (DMA Radio Newscast by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)