Littering spot Diego Garcia

Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brando Claros, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, speaks on the importance of not littering, for Sailors and civilians onboard NSF Diego Garcia. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy radio spot by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros/Released)
|03.03.2023
|03.03.2023 00:19
|Newscasts
|72755
|2303/DOD_109487158.mp3
|00:00:30
|MCSA Brandon Claros
|2023
|Blues
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|0
|0
|0
