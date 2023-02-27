Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXII

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXII

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    With the upcoming inspection later this month, I.G. was kind enough to sit down with us and talk about what to expect as well as how to prepare. We talk about tips and tricks, processes, and what the future looks like.

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXII, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maine
    podcast
    maine air national guard
    MAINEiacs
    MAINEiac Radio Show

