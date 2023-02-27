The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXII

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72752" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

With the upcoming inspection later this month, I.G. was kind enough to sit down with us and talk about what to expect as well as how to prepare. We talk about tips and tricks, processes, and what the future looks like.