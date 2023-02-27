230302-N-DO281-1002 - Radio spot advertising the Morale Welfare and Recreation March fitness madness rowathon on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 16:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72751
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109486334.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, March Fitness Madness Rowathon, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
