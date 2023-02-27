Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 65 - LREC as an ACE enabler

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team spoke virtually with Mr. Howard Ward, director of the Air Force Culture and Language Center at Air University, discussing how language, regional expertise and culture education helps the Air Force to fly, fight and win by enabling the agile combat employment concept, commonly referred to as ACE.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 16:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:42:46
