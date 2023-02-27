Login.gov Provides Easy Access to VA Products, Services

Veterans seeking easy access to VA online, as well as other government websites, should go to login.gov. Login.gov is a U.S. government service that provides seamless access to government websites. By creating a Login.gov account, Veterans can use the same email and password to sign in to VA.gov, My Healthevet, VA/DOD Ebenefits, and the VA health and benefits mobile app, among other VA services. Login.gov also allows Veterans to securely sign in to USAJOBS and TSA pre-check, and to apply for SBA small business loans and disaster assistance. One login, many resources. To create a Login.gov account, simply go to VA.gov and click sign in.