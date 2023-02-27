Veterans deserve world class health care. in 2022, VA worked overtime to deliver, with numbers bearing that out. A VA report found that an overwhelming majority of Veterans—77.3%--trust VA, and that 89.9% trust VA health care. Plus, VA recorded nearly 110 million clinical encounters and almost 120 million page views on its flagship web page—VA.gov—while answering nearly 50 million calls at its contact centers and launching a new 24-7 crisis line number: 988, then press 1. Learn more at VA.gov/trust or visit VA.gov.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 15:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72745
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109486242.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Artist
|Mike Richman
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VA Works Overtime in 2022 to Fulfill Mission to Serve Veterans, by Mike Richman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT