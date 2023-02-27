Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VA Works Overtime in 2022 to Fulfill Mission to Serve Veterans

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Audio by Mike Richman 

    Veterans Health Administration

    Veterans deserve world class health care. in 2022, VA worked overtime to deliver, with numbers bearing that out. A VA report found that an overwhelming majority of Veterans—77.3%--trust VA, and that 89.9% trust VA health care. Plus, VA recorded nearly 110 million clinical encounters and almost 120 million page views on its flagship web page—VA.gov—while answering nearly 50 million calls at its contact centers and launching a new 24-7 crisis line number: 988, then press 1. Learn more at VA.gov/trust or visit VA.gov.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 15:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:01
