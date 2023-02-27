Veterans Service Organizations Offer Important Programs for Veterans

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72744" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Veterans service organizations—often known as VSOs—offer many services for Veterans, service members, dependents and survivors. Whether it’s holding job fairs; finding solutions to challenges such as homelessness, health care or financial issues; or educating Veterans on federal, state, county, and local benefits, VSOs are a great resource for Veterans. VSOs also offer Veterans a place to socialize with other Veterans for peer support. Plus, for help filing a claim or appeal, you may want to work with an accredited lawyer, a claims agent, or a VSO. VA trusts these professionals because they’re certified in VA claim and appeal processes. To learn more, go to va.gov and search for VSOs.