Veterans Service Organizations Offer Important Programs for Veterans

Veterans service organizations—often known as VSOs—offer many services for Veterans, service members, dependents and survivors. Whether it’s holding job fairs; finding solutions to challenges such as homelessness, health care or financial issues; or educating Veterans on federal, state, county, and local benefits, VSOs are a great resource for Veterans. VSOs also offer Veterans a place to socialize with other Veterans for peer support. Plus, for help filing a claim or appeal, you may want to work with an accredited lawyer, a claims agent, or a VSO. VA trusts these professionals because they’re certified in VA claim and appeal processes. To learn more, go to va.gov and search for VSOs.
