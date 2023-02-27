Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Service Organizations Offer Important Programs for Veterans

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2022

    Audio by Mike Richman 

    Veterans Health Administration

    Veterans service organizations—often known as VSOs—offer many services for Veterans, service members, dependents and survivors. Whether it’s holding job fairs; finding solutions to challenges such as homelessness, health care or financial issues; or educating Veterans on federal, state, county, and local benefits, VSOs are a great resource for Veterans. VSOs also offer Veterans a place to socialize with other Veterans for peer support. Plus, for help filing a claim or appeal, you may want to work with an accredited lawyer, a claims agent, or a VSO. VA trusts these professionals because they’re certified in VA claim and appeal processes. To learn more, go to va.gov and search for VSOs.

