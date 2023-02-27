Free Online Art Workshops Benefit Veterans, Service Members, Civilians

Many studies have shown a link between creative arts, including expressive writing, and improved health. Community Building Art Works builds healthier and connected communities through free online workshops led by pro artists. Veterans and civilians share creative expression, mutual understanding, and support, with the goal that no Veteran bears the burden of service alone. These workshops have reached thousands of Veterans, service members, and military and civilian health care workers struggling with a social isolation and loss of connection that often accompanies PTSD and moral injury. Writing provides a space for people to reinforce positive experiences and articulate painful truths. For a schedule of all writing and visual art workshops, go to cbaw.org/events.