Digital Library Offers Employment, Small Business Resources

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72742" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Veterans now have free access to a new digital library that offers employment and small business resources, plus skills training. Syracuse University launched the library, which aims to ease common challenges in the job world faced by veterans, service members, and their families. Its resources include the latest insight, tools, research, and data to ease the process for people with military backgrounds to find employment. There’s also an entrepreneurship section that helps Veterans start and succeed in business. Thus far, the library has connected over 7,000 Veterans with information. To take advantage, go to divm-f-library.syr.edu. that’s divm-f-library.syr.edu.