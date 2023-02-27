Digital Library Offers Employment, Small Business Resources

Veterans now have free access to a new digital library that offers employment and small business resources, plus skills training. Syracuse University launched the library, which aims to ease common challenges in the job world faced by veterans, service members, and their families. Its resources include the latest insight, tools, research, and data to ease the process for people with military backgrounds to find employment. There’s also an entrepreneurship section that helps Veterans start and succeed in business. Thus far, the library has connected over 7,000 Veterans with information. To take advantage, go to divm-f-library.syr.edu. that’s divm-f-library.syr.edu.
