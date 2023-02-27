Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Digital Library Offers Employment, Small Business Resources

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Audio by Mike Richman 

    Veterans Health Administration

    Veterans now have free access to a new digital library that offers employment and small business resources, plus skills training. Syracuse University launched the library, which aims to ease common challenges in the job world faced by veterans, service members, and their families. Its resources include the latest insight, tools, research, and data to ease the process for people with military backgrounds to find employment. There’s also an entrepreneurship section that helps Veterans start and succeed in business. Thus far, the library has connected over 7,000 Veterans with information. To take advantage, go to divm-f-library.syr.edu. that’s divm-f-library.syr.edu.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 14:43
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Digital Library Offers Employment, Small Business Resources, by Mike Richman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VA
    Veterans
    Syracuse University
    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
    Veterans Health Administration
    Syracuse University digital library

