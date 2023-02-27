Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 21

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 21

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    A Border Patrol Agent Uses Meditation For His Mental Health: This month’s Suicide Prevention and Awareness Podcast features a U.S. Border Patrol Agent who found relief in a place he least expected it—inside himself. Adolfo walks us through his struggles and how meditation trained him to endure things that previously would have put him over the edge.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 14:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72741
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109486196.mp3
    Length: 00:25:56
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 21, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT