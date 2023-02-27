Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hiking Helps Veterans Overcome Mental Health Challenges

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Audio by Mike Richman 

    Veterans Health Administration

    Are you a Veteran with a VA service-connected disability? Would you like to go on a hiking expedition and build camaraderie with other Veterans who are facing similar mental health challenges? No Barriers Warriors organizes these hikes through the breathtaking mountains in western North Carolina. No Barriers helps Veterans redefine their identity and purpose as they face past and present challenges. Their programs allow Veterans to overcome physical and emotional boundaries, foster camaraderie, push through adversity, and step up to serve others. Their hiking experiences have changed thousands of lives for the better.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 14:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Artist Mike Richman
    Location: US
    TAGS

    North Carolina
    VA
    Veterans
    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
    Veterans Health Administration
    No Barriers Warriors
    VA service-connected disability

