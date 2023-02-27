Hiking Helps Veterans Overcome Mental Health Challenges

Are you a Veteran with a VA service-connected disability? Would you like to go on a hiking expedition and build camaraderie with other Veterans who are facing similar mental health challenges? No Barriers Warriors organizes these hikes through the breathtaking mountains in western North Carolina. No Barriers helps Veterans redefine their identity and purpose as they face past and present challenges. Their programs allow Veterans to overcome physical and emotional boundaries, foster camaraderie, push through adversity, and step up to serve others. Their hiking experiences have changed thousands of lives for the better.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 14:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72740
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109486195.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|Mike Richman
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
