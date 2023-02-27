AARP Helps Veterans Make Informed Health Care Decisions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72739" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Six million AARP members once served in the U.S. military. and many of the issues AARP focuses on for people 50 and older intersect with the critical needs of Veterans—two-thirds of whom are over the age of 50. That’s why AARP provides valuable resources to help Veterans make informed decisions in their pursuit of health care, employment, wellness, and other needs that will empower them to live a fulfilling life. AARP focuses on four key areas when it comes to Veterans: family caregiving, fighting fraud, securing employment, and connecting to benefits and discounts. To learn more and download free resources, go to aarp.org/Veterans.