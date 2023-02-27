Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AARP Helps Veterans Make Informed Health Care Decisions

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Audio by Mike Richman 

    Veterans Health Administration

    Six million AARP members once served in the U.S. military. and many of the issues AARP focuses on for people 50 and older intersect with the critical needs of Veterans—two-thirds of whom are over the age of 50. That’s why AARP provides valuable resources to help Veterans make informed decisions in their pursuit of health care, employment, wellness, and other needs that will empower them to live a fulfilling life. AARP focuses on four key areas when it comes to Veterans: family caregiving, fighting fraud, securing employment, and connecting to benefits and discounts. To learn more and download free resources, go to aarp.org/Veterans.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 14:27
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    VA
    Veterans
    AARP
    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
    American Association of Retired Persons
    Veterans Health Administration

