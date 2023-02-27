Six million AARP members once served in the U.S. military. and many of the issues AARP focuses on for people 50 and older intersect with the critical needs of Veterans—two-thirds of whom are over the age of 50. That’s why AARP provides valuable resources to help Veterans make informed decisions in their pursuit of health care, employment, wellness, and other needs that will empower them to live a fulfilling life. AARP focuses on four key areas when it comes to Veterans: family caregiving, fighting fraud, securing employment, and connecting to benefits and discounts. To learn more and download free resources, go to aarp.org/Veterans.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 14:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72739
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109486158.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|Mike Richman
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AARP Helps Veterans Make Informed Health Care Decisions, by Mike Richman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT