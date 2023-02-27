VA Offers No-Cost Flu Shots to Eligible Veterans

Getting a flu shot protects you, your family, and your community. VA is offering no-cost flu shots to eligible Veterans from a nearby VA clinic or within their community. To find a site near you, visit the VA locator at va.gov/find-locations. That’s va.gov/find-locations. You can choose a local VA facility or one of the 70,000 in-network pharmacy or urgent care locations. The provider must be part of VA’s community care network. You are eligible to receive a flu shot at an in-network retail pharmacy or urgent care location if you are enrolled in the VA system—and you received care from a VA or in-network community care provider within the past 24 months.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 14:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72738
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109486119.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Artist
|Mike Richman
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
