VA Offers No-Cost Flu Shots to Eligible Veterans

Getting a flu shot protects you, your family, and your community. VA is offering no-cost flu shots to eligible Veterans from a nearby VA clinic or within their community. To find a site near you, visit the VA locator at va.gov/find-locations. That’s va.gov/find-locations. You can choose a local VA facility or one of the 70,000 in-network pharmacy or urgent care locations. The provider must be part of VA’s community care network. You are eligible to receive a flu shot at an in-network retail pharmacy or urgent care location if you are enrolled in the VA system—and you received care from a VA or in-network community care provider within the past 24 months.