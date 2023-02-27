Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VA Offers No-Cost Flu Shots to Eligible Veterans

    UNITED STATES

    10.18.2022

    Audio by Mike Richman 

    Veterans Health Administration

    Getting a flu shot protects you, your family, and your community. VA is offering no-cost flu shots to eligible Veterans from a nearby VA clinic or within their community. To find a site near you, visit the VA locator at va.gov/find-locations. That’s va.gov/find-locations. You can choose a local VA facility or one of the 70,000 in-network pharmacy or urgent care locations. The provider must be part of VA’s community care network. You are eligible to receive a flu shot at an in-network retail pharmacy or urgent care location if you are enrolled in the VA system—and you received care from a VA or in-network community care provider within the past 24 months.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 14:19
    Category: Newscasts
    VA
    Veterans
    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
    Veterans Health Administration
    VA flu shot

