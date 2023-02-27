Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third Quarter of FY22: Overwhelming Majority of VA’s Customers Trust VA

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Audio by Mike Richman 

    Veterans Health Administration

    VA’s trust report for the third quarter of FY22 showed that an overwhelming majority of VA’s Veteran customers—76%--trust VA. The trust report also notes that nearly 30 million people accessed VA’s website—and nearly 30 million VA health care encounters—big numbers for one quarter. The top compliments about VA included quality of care; cleanliness of VA medical centers; interactions with staff members; and health care provider courtesy. The top concerns included appointment and prescription cancellations by VA; scheduling an appointment; and female health care services. VA compiles the trust report by asking Veterans about their experiences with the agency. The report can be viewed at va.gov/trust.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 14:07
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Third Quarter of FY22: Overwhelming Majority of VA’s Customers Trust VA, by Mike Richman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VA
    Veterans
    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
    Veterans Health Administration
    Fiscal Year 2022
    VA Trust Report

