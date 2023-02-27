Third Quarter of FY22: Overwhelming Majority of VA’s Customers Trust VA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72737" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

VA’s trust report for the third quarter of FY22 showed that an overwhelming majority of VA’s Veteran customers—76%--trust VA. The trust report also notes that nearly 30 million people accessed VA’s website—and nearly 30 million VA health care encounters—big numbers for one quarter. The top compliments about VA included quality of care; cleanliness of VA medical centers; interactions with staff members; and health care provider courtesy. The top concerns included appointment and prescription cancellations by VA; scheduling an appointment; and female health care services. VA compiles the trust report by asking Veterans about their experiences with the agency. The report can be viewed at va.gov/trust.