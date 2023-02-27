Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Center with Maj. Jonathan Ritchey

Special Operations Forces are historically known to have specialized training and innovative gear to carry out elite missions. They are the first to call for hostage situations, reconnaissance, surveillance and much more. Have you ever wondered how Special Ops have the gear needed to remain safe and lethal?
Established in 1991, the Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Center is responsible for all United States Special Operations Command research, development, acquisition, procurement, and logistics. SOF AT&L’s mission is to provide rapid and focused acquisition, technology, and logistics to Special Operations Forces.
Tripp chats with Maj. Jonathan Ritchey, Deputy Program Manager for Technical Collection and Communication at SOF AT&L.
