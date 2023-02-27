Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Center with Maj. Jonathan Ritchey

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Audio by Morgan Blackstock 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Special Operations Forces are historically known to have specialized training and innovative gear to carry out elite missions. They are the first to call for hostage situations, reconnaissance, surveillance and much more. Have you ever wondered how Special Ops have the gear needed to remain safe and lethal?

    Established in 1991, the Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Center is responsible for all United States Special Operations Command research, development, acquisition, procurement, and logistics. SOF AT&L’s mission is to provide rapid and focused acquisition, technology, and logistics to Special Operations Forces.
    Tripp chats with Maj. Jonathan Ritchey, Deputy Program Manager for Technical Collection and Communication at SOF AT&L.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 14:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72736
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109486075.mp3
    Length: 00:39:22
    Year 2023
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US 
    podcast
    acquisition
    SOCOM
    special forces
    Marines
    MCSC
    SOF AT&L
    Equipping the Corps

