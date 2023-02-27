Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - Episode #52

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    126th Maintenance Squadron, commander, Maj. Mike McCarthy is our guest this week he tells us about the people who have influenced his career. He, also, explains the difference between his squadron and the Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

    This a reminder it is an exercise weekend so be careful and look out for alert vehicles.
    Although this is an exercise weekend, there are other activities taking place you can hear about some of these in this episode.

    Military One Source Tax Prep:
    https://dvidshub.net/r/dew2al

    126th Military Family Readiness News Letter:
    126arw.afr.mailbox@us.af.mil

    126th Air Refueling Wing
    linktr.ee/126arw

