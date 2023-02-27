Roll Call - Episode #52

126th Maintenance Squadron, commander, Maj. Mike McCarthy is our guest this week he tells us about the people who have influenced his career. He, also, explains the difference between his squadron and the Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.



This a reminder it is an exercise weekend so be careful and look out for alert vehicles.

Although this is an exercise weekend, there are other activities taking place you can hear about some of these in this episode.



Military One Source Tax Prep:

https://dvidshub.net/r/dew2al



126th Military Family Readiness News Letter:

126arw.afr.mailbox@us.af.mil



126th Air Refueling Wing

linktr.ee/126arw