VA Unveils New Crisis Line Number

Veterans who are having thoughts of suicide or know of a Veteran at risk for taking their own life should call VA's new Veterans crisis line number: 988, then press 1. It’s available 24-7. This shorter, three-digit number provides an easier-to-remember way to access the Veterans’ crisis line, which links to over 500 VA suicide prevention coordinators. Suicide prevention is VA’s top clinical priority, and in the words of VA Secretary Denis McDonough, “during a crisis, every second counts.” This new number, he says, “makes it easier for Veterans and those who care about them to reach lifesaving support without having to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care.” More information is available at veteranscrisisline.net.
07.21.2022
03.02.2023
Newscasts
|72734
|2303/DOD_109485962.mp3
|00:01:00
Mike Richman
|US
|0
|0
|0
