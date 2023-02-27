Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VA Unveils New Crisis Line Number

    07.21.2022

    Audio by Mike Richman 

    Veterans Health Administration

    Veterans who are having thoughts of suicide or know of a Veteran at risk for taking their own life should call VA's new Veterans crisis line number: 988, then press 1. It’s available 24-7. This shorter, three-digit number provides an easier-to-remember way to access the Veterans’ crisis line, which links to over 500 VA suicide prevention coordinators. Suicide prevention is VA’s top clinical priority, and in the words of VA Secretary Denis McDonough, “during a crisis, every second counts.” This new number, he says, “makes it easier for Veterans and those who care about them to reach lifesaving support without having to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care.” More information is available at veteranscrisisline.net.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 13:25
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VA Unveils New Crisis Line Number, by Mike Richman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

