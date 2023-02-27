VA Unveils New Crisis Line Number

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72734" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Veterans who are having thoughts of suicide or know of a Veteran at risk for taking their own life should call VA's new Veterans crisis line number: 988, then press 1. It’s available 24-7. This shorter, three-digit number provides an easier-to-remember way to access the Veterans’ crisis line, which links to over 500 VA suicide prevention coordinators. Suicide prevention is VA’s top clinical priority, and in the words of VA Secretary Denis McDonough, “during a crisis, every second counts.” This new number, he says, “makes it easier for Veterans and those who care about them to reach lifesaving support without having to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care.” More information is available at veteranscrisisline.net.