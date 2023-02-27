Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Online VA Memorial Honors Those Who Have Served and Sacrificed

    Online VA Memorial Honors Those Who Have Served and Sacrificed

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.25.2022

    Audio by Mike Richman 

    Veterans Health Administration

    The Veterans Legacy Memorial honors those who have served and sacrificed for their country? This digital platform, run by VA’s National Cemetery Administration, is dedicated to the memory of nearly 4.5 million Veterans interred at VA’s national cemeteries, VA’s grant-funded tribal, state and territory cemeteries and two U.S. National Park Service cemeteries. The memorial’s interactive features allow people to remember Veterans by posting tributes and comments, uploading images and sharing a Veteran’s military timeline, achievements, biographical information, historical documents and more. Over 45,000 submissions have been made to the existing profile pages since the site was launched.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 13:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72733
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109485948.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist Mike Richman
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Online VA Memorial Honors Those Who Have Served and Sacrificed, by Mike Richman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VA
    Veterans
    U.S. National Park Service
    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
    Veterans Health Administration
    Veterans Legacy Memorial
    VA's National Cemetery Administration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT