Online VA Memorial Honors Those Who Have Served and Sacrificed

The Veterans Legacy Memorial honors those who have served and sacrificed for their country? This digital platform, run by VA’s National Cemetery Administration, is dedicated to the memory of nearly 4.5 million Veterans interred at VA’s national cemeteries, VA’s grant-funded tribal, state and territory cemeteries and two U.S. National Park Service cemeteries. The memorial’s interactive features allow people to remember Veterans by posting tributes and comments, uploading images and sharing a Veteran’s military timeline, achievements, biographical information, historical documents and more. Over 45,000 submissions have been made to the existing profile pages since the site was launched.