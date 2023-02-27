Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New VA Life Insurance Program Available to Veterans

    UNITED STATES

    11.25.2022

    Audio by Mike Richman 

    Veterans Health Administration

    Veterans should take note of a new life insurance program called VA Life. The program provides guaranteed acceptance of whole life insurance coverage to Veterans 80 and under, with any level of service-connected disability. Some Veterans 81 and older may also be eligible. Guaranteed acceptance is a whole life policy that doesn’t require a medical exam or ask health questions. It also doesn’t have a limited two-year window to sign up. Whole life insurance provides coverage for the life of the policyholder, provided that premiums are always paid. Premium rates are locked in for the life of the policy. More information is available at benefits.va.gov/insurance.

