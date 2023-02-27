Interview with Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Nein, 198th Military Police Battalion, on time capsule left at Fort McCoy in 2004, Part II

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72725" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This is the second part of an interview with Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy F. Nein, battalion sergeant major of the 198th Military Police Battalion of the Kentucky Army National Guard at Louisville on March 1, 2023, by phone, from Fort McCoy, Wis. Nein, in 2004 as a staff sergeant, was part of the 617th Military Police Company that mobilized through Fort McCoy for a deployment to Iraq and Operation Iraqi Freedom. The 617th was in Iraq for a year from 2004-2005. Before leaving Fort McCoy, Nein and a few of his fellow military police Soldiers made a time capsule of items and hid them in the wall of a barracks at McCoy that got forgotten about for nearly two decades. In 2022, the barracks where the capsule — a plastic drawer with items — was found was under renovation and the contractors found it and gave it to Fort McCoy officials. The items will now be part of a display in the Fort McCoy History Center. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)