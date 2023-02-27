Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview with Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Nein, 198th Military Police Battalion, on time capsule left at Fort McCoy in 2004, Part II

    Interview with Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Nein, 198th Military Police Battalion, on time capsule left at Fort McCoy in 2004, Part II

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is the second part of an interview with Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy F. Nein, battalion sergeant major of the 198th Military Police Battalion of the Kentucky Army National Guard at Louisville on March 1, 2023, by phone, from Fort McCoy, Wis. Nein, in 2004 as a staff sergeant, was part of the 617th Military Police Company that mobilized through Fort McCoy for a deployment to Iraq and Operation Iraqi Freedom. The 617th was in Iraq for a year from 2004-2005. Before leaving Fort McCoy, Nein and a few of his fellow military police Soldiers made a time capsule of items and hid them in the wall of a barracks at McCoy that got forgotten about for nearly two decades. In 2022, the barracks where the capsule — a plastic drawer with items — was found was under renovation and the contractors found it and gave it to Fort McCoy officials. The items will now be part of a display in the Fort McCoy History Center. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 12:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72725
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109485653.mp3
    Length: 00:04:52
    Artist Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy F. Nein
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Nein, 198th Military Police Battalion, on time capsule left at Fort McCoy in 2004, Part II, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    military police
    Fort McCoy
    617th Military Police Company
    time capsule
    mobilization and training at Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT